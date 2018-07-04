Sevilla President Insists La Liga Side Will Only Sell Barcelona Target on One Condition

By 90Min
July 04, 2018

Sevilla president Jose Castro has emphasised that the club are not looking to sell star centre back Clement Lenglet.

The Frenchman was a constant in Sevilla's side in the 2017/18 season, featuring 54 times in all competitions. His impressive performances from centre back have garnered attention from multiple clubs, but Barcelona appear to the front runners in the race to sign the 23-year-old.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Asked by reporters whether the club's stance on Lenglet's future had changed, Castro was keen to point out that this wasn't the case, saying "The reality is that we're very clear, we don't want to sell Lenglet. There's only one way he leaves: the clause."

What Castro is referring to is the rumoured buy out clause that's included in Lenglet's contract. According to Sport, Lenglet's original contract with Sevilla included a buy out clause of €30m. 

However there have been rumours that Sevilla negotiated a new contract with the Frenchman once realising his potential, with that new contract came a new clause, this time reportedly for €45m.

Whilst Castro may be taking a hard line approach to the rumours that are circulating, the clause in Lenglet's contract will be of some worry to Sevilla fans. If Barca can meet the price, there appears to be little standing in the way of the Catalan giants securing yet another future superstar.

