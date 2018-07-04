West Ham Make £20m Bid for Sporting CP and Portugal Star Bruno Fernandes

By 90Min
July 04, 2018

Sporting CP are currently in the midst of a real crisis, with many players hoping to cancel their contracts with the club, and it appears as though West Ham United could be set to profit from the chaos.

Sky Sports are reporting that West Ham have submitted a £20m bid for Bruno Fernandes, who is one of the players to have asked for his contract with Sporting to be terminated.

However, it is believed that Sporting are hoping to receive a fee of around £25m before allowing Fernandes to leave the club. It is believed that one other Premier League has shown concrete interest in signing Fernandes, whilst Spanish giants Atletico Madrid also appear to be interested.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Fernandes was part of the Portuguese setup at the World Cup this summer, but only played 88 minutes at the tournament.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a productive campaign with Sporting, making 56 appearances in all competitions. He scored 16 goals and set up a further 20 for his teammates, and his form has not gone unnoticed.

However, the situation at Sporting may drive Fernandes out of the club. An incident in May saw the team's training ground stormed by a group of supporters, and both players and staff were attacked.

Since then, players have repeatedly clashed with (now former) Sporting president Bruno de Carvalho, and several of their star players are now seeking a move away from the club.

Teammate Rui Patricio has already joined newly-promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers, and it appears as though Fernandes could be set to join Patricio in England.

Following their attempts to terminate their contracts, Fernandes and his teammates could have been available on a free transfer, however it is believed that Sporting are trying to work out a compromise which would see them receive a cut-price transfer fee, instead of losing their players for nothing.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

Fernandes is a versatile attacker, who was primarily deployed as a central midfielder. His attacking capabilities have also seen him used as an attacking midfielder and even a second striker, meaning West Ham could be set to find a real bargain.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)