Arsenal Star Could Be Forced to Sign New Contract or Leave the Club This Summer

By 90Min
July 05, 2018

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey will be given the chance to remain at the club this summer, but could be forced to leave if he does not agree to sign a new contract.

According to Football London (via the Express), new Arsenal boss Unai Emery is an admirer of Ramsey and is keen to see the Welshman remain at the Emirates this summer, making the task of keeping the midfielder one of his main priorities.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Arsenal are even prepared to offer Ramsey the captain's armband in order to convince him to stay, with current captain Laurent Koscielny out for several more months at least after suffering an Achilles injury in May.

However, the possibility remains that Ramsey could look to leave the club this summer and Arsenal are prepared to sell him to the highest bidder should he turn down their offer of a new contract.

Ramsey has just one year left to run on his current deal, with Arsenal keen to avoid a repeat of the debacle involving former star man Alexis Sanchez.

Chilean forward Sanchez was allowed to enter the final year of his contract without agreeing terms on a new deal, forcing Arsenal's hand in January as the player was offloaded to Manchester United in a swap deal which sent Henrikh Mkhitaryan the other way.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The memory of Sanchez's departure will still be fresh in the minds of Arsenal's hierarchy and they will be keen to either tie Ramsey down to a new deal, or arrange a deal to send him elsewhere while they can still command a fee for the midfielder.

