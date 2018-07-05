Atletico Close in on Gelson Martins & Nikola Kalinic as Diego Simeone Finalises Transfer Plans

July 05, 2018

Atletico Madrid are reportedly preparing moves for Milan's Nikola Kalinic and Sporting CP contract rebel Gelson Martins. With club stalwart Gabi on his way out of the club, and Kevin Gameiro looking likely to leave, Diego Simeone wants two more players to make up the numbers at the Wanda Metropolitano.

It's getting to the business end of the transfer window now, and with the clock running down on the closed season, teams allover Europe are ramping up efforts to strengthen for the new campaign. In Atletico's case, they're simply looking at replacing players that have already left.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Gabi's departure is a sore one for the club, but his exit opens up the opportunity for a new star within their ranks.

The player to fill his shoes, according to Marca, is Gelson Martins - the Portuguese winger that has just managed to successfully free himself from his Sporting contract.

Of course, it wouldn't be a like for like replacement in the case of Gabi (a defensive midfielder), but more an attempt of making up the numbers.

Though Gelson is free to join for no fee, Atletico would look to find an agreement with Sporting to ensure they cover their backs just in case of any changes.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

As for Kalinic, Los Rojiiblancos will use Milan's ban from European competitions to lure the Croatian to Spain - and Atleti are looking to sign the striker on an initial loan agreement with the obligation to buy at the end of next season, provided Gameiro leaves the club.

