Ben Foster Edges Closer to West Brom Exit as Watford Agree £4m Deal Following Training Camp Boycott

West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Ben Foster has moved a step closer to leaving the Baggies, after Watford had a £4m bid accepted for the stopper, following his refusal to attend the club's pre-season training camp in Portugal.

According to the Daily Mail, the former England goalkeeper was fined when he opted to train alone rather than join his teammates on their summer retreat, while Watford continued to negotiate for the 35-year, with bids of £1m and £2.5m being rejected.

However, the deal now appears to be close to finalisation, with the £4m offer being deemed acceptable by the Baggies.

As the World Cup continues to thrill and captivate football fans across the globe, Watford have been working quietly and diligently in the background, stepping up their summer recruitment drive ahead of next season. Gerard Deulofeu has signed on a permanent deal, while Italian youngster Adam Masina and Spanish defender Marc Navarro have also joined the club.

Foster has been a mainstay in the West Brom side for six seasons, and has been an important part of the side's continued presence in the Premier League. However, following their relegation to the Championship, Foster clearly believes he should still be playing in their top flight, and will be looking to claim the number one shirt should he complete his move to Watford.

The former Manchester United man has played for Watford before, having spent two seasons at Vicarage Road on loan.

It was his second spell, in the Premier League, that saw him become recognised as a quality keeper, and moved to Birmingham City sooner after, before then being snapped up by the Baggies.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

In other news, Watford are also believed to be closing in on the signing of Östersunds FK midfielder Ken Sema. The 24-year-old is thought to have flown to London to undergo at medical, before finalising his deal. Sema made a name for himself in the Europa League last season, after he scored a winning goal against Arsenal.