Ben Foster Edges Closer to West Brom Exit as Watford Agree £4m Deal Following Training Camp Boycott

By 90Min
July 05, 2018

West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Ben Foster has moved a step closer to leaving the Baggies, after Watford had a £4m bid accepted for the stopper, following his refusal to attend the club's pre-season training camp in Portugal.

According to the Daily Mail, the former England goalkeeper was fined when he opted to train alone rather than join his teammates on their summer retreat, while Watford continued to negotiate for the 35-year, with bids of £1m and £2.5m being rejected. 

However, the deal now appears to be close to finalisation, with the £4m offer being deemed acceptable by the Baggies.

As the World Cup continues to thrill and captivate football fans across the globe, Watford have been working quietly and diligently in the background, stepping up their summer recruitment drive ahead of next season. Gerard Deulofeu has signed on a permanent deal, while Italian youngster Adam Masina and Spanish defender Marc Navarro have also joined the club.

Foster has been a mainstay in the West Brom side for six seasons, and has been an important part of the side's continued presence in the Premier League. However, following their relegation to the Championship, Foster clearly believes he should still be playing in their top flight, and will be looking to claim the number one shirt should he complete his move to Watford.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-WEST BROM

The former Manchester United man has played for Watford before, having spent two seasons at Vicarage Road on loan. 

It was his second spell, in the Premier League, that saw him become recognised as a quality keeper, and moved to Birmingham City sooner after, before then being snapped up by the Baggies.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

In other news, Watford are also believed to be closing in on the signing of Östersunds FK midfielder Ken Sema. The 24-year-old is thought to have flown to London to undergo at medical, before finalising his deal. Sema made a name for himself in the Europa League last season, after he scored a winning goal against Arsenal.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)