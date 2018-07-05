Chelsea Slap £30m Price Tag on Flop Midfielder After Just One Season at Stamford Bridge

By 90Min
July 05, 2018

Chelsea will demand at least £30m for Danny Drinkwater this summer if they are to sell the midfielder.

Drinkwater endured a difficult first season at Stamford Bridge, making just 12 Premier League appearances after joining the Blues from Leicester City last summer.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Chelsea spent £35m to acquire the services of Drinkwater and, according to the Telegraph (via the Daily Star), will now look to recoup most of what they spent on the player.

The midfielder, who formed an integral part of Leicester's historic 2015/16 title-winning side, has been deemed surplus to requirements as Chelsea already have the likes of N'Golo Kante, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Cesc Fabregas ahead of Drinkwater in the pecking order.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

West Ham have been linked with a move for Drinkwater this summer but could be put off by the news of this sizeable price tag.

Another potential target for the Hammers in midfield is William Carvalho, with the Portugal international now potentially available for free after his Sporting Lisbon contract was terminated.

Drinkwater began his career at Manchester United but failed to break into the first team at Old Trafford, spending time on loan at the likes of Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City before joining Leicester in 2012.

After helping the Foxes achieve promotion to the Premier League, Drinkwater formed an unstoppable partnership in midfield with Kante as Claudio Ranieri's side stunned the footballing world by lifting the Premier League title.

Drinkwater's performances for Leicester earned him his first England call-up in 2016. However, limited opportunities since his move to Chelsea have prevented him from making more than three appearances for the national side and Drinkwater was not included for selection in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)