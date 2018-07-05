Father Of Uruguayan Star Claims Lucas Torreira Is 'Scared' Ahead Of Highly Anticipated Arsenal Move

The father of Sampdoria and Uruguay midfielder, Lucas Torreira, has admitted that his son is "scared" to join Arsenal this summer. The 22-year-old is expected to complete his move to the Emirates Stadium once his World Cup campaign finishes, but it appears he's rather intimidated by the prospect of the transfer.

Torreira has spent the last season impressing everyone who has watched him, and has continued to do so at the World Cup. He, alongside the rest of his Uruguayan teammates, finds himself staring at the chance of playing in the World Cup semi final should his nation get the better of France on Saturday afternoon, but a move to England is weighing on his mind.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

That is, according to his father, who has spent a lot of time speaking on his son's behalf this summer. He claims that adapting to life in London will be difficult for his son, but that the preparation is being made to make Torreira a very welcomed addition at Arsenal.

"There will be people that will accompany him," he told Teledoce (via Daily Star).





"He won't be alone. It's a big change [going to England] and we don't want to think about it yet because we're scared."

"The truth is it's tough to manage the language, adapt to the [London] society and customs and at the same time not lose ours.



"But there's a whole programme getting readied for Lucas."



Torreira has been 'close' to a move to north London all summer now, and while many outlets claimed that the deal would be completed before the tournament over in Russia began, Arsenal fans have been forced to wait.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

At this point, though, it's only a matter of time before the deal is completed, with Torreira set to join fellow new signings Sokratis and Stephan Lichtsteiner at the Emirates.