Former Crystal Palace Midfielder Poised for Selhurst Park Return for Pre Season Preparations

Former Crystal Palace midfielder John Bostock is expected to make a return to Selhurst Park in a pre season friendly next month after moving a step closer to joining French side Toulouse.





The 26-year-old spent a solitary season with the Eagles' first team before controversially joining Tottenham in 2008 - where his career failed to take off having been sent on five different loan spells before permanently moving abroad in 2013.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Bostock currently plays for Turkish side Bursaspor but reports in France, via football.london, have claimed the Englishman is close to sealing a return to France after just six months in a €800,000 deal - having previously played for RC Lens for two-years.





The move could then result in Bostock making his return to his first professional club, where he also spent eight-years in the club's youth setup, when Toulouse arrive for a friendly ahead of the new season on August 4.

The midfielder became the Eagles' youngest ever player in 2007 having made his debut appearance from the bench at 15-years-old during a 2-0 defeat to Watford.

He went on to make just three more appearances for Crystal Palace before joining Spurs, where he also made just four senior appearances before being shipped off to the likes of Brentford, Hull City, Swindon Town and Toronto FC.

In other news, the Eagles have tied down both Julian Speroni and Wayne Hennessey to a new one-year and three-year deal respectively as they continue to bolster their goalkeeping ranks following the recent addition of former Getafe stopper Vicente Guaita.