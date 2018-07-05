Gonzalo Higuain's Entourage Speak Out on Exit Rumours Amid Reported Interest From Chelsea

July 05, 2018

Gonzalo Higuain seems to be looking to remain at Juventus this summer despite mounting interest in the Argentina international. Cristiano Ronaldo may be on his way into Turin - potentially to take Higuain's place, but those around the striker claim he is eager to stay at the club.

Higuain's time at Napoli under Maurizio Sarri was very special - special enough to earn him an £80m move to the Old Lady two years ago. In fact, in his last game for Gli Azzurri, the former Real Madrid attacker broke a Serie A record for most goals in a season - 36.

And now, Sarri is believed to be keen on reuniting with Higuain once he is confirmed at Chelsea. However, his brother Nicolas has come out and spoken of Gonzalo's desire to stay and reunite with Ronaldo.

"We are not in talks with Chelsea," claimed Nicolas. "He wants to respect his contract with Juventus, would be great to see Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo playing together again."

If that's not evidence enough for you, Higuain's agent has also opened up on the possibility of the 30-year-old, telling Sky Italia (via Evening Standard) that there has been no contact from the Blues.

"At the moment we haven’t spoken to any other clubs, as we have a three-year contract with Juventus," Higuain's agent began.

"He is very happy in the city, at the club, with the coach [Massimiliano Allegri] and the tactical system.

"Everyone knows his rapport with Sarri is wonderful and he sees him as a football father.

But as far as I know, Sarri hasn’t even signed for Chelsea yet. Secondly, Gonzalo is happy in Turin so I see no real chance of leaving."

