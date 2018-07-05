Huddersfield Plot Bid for Out of Favour Leicester Ace in Bid to Improve Attacking Options

Huddersfield Town wish to snap up Nigeria star Ahmed Musa, who has been linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium this summer.

The forward has been deemed surplus to requirements by current Leicester City manager Claude Puel, and is hotly tipped to be moving on from the 2015/16 Premier League champions.

According to the Mirror, David Wagner is said to be looking for the striker's signature, but after top performances for Nigeria at Russia 2018, the German coach will face competition from around Europe.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

One team that are also said to be interested in Ahmed Musa's services are Galatasaray of the Super Lig. The Turkish giants qualified for the Champions League this season, and that could well be enough to tempt Musa cross continent.

However, due to FFP regulations, Galatasaray would be keen on a loan deal, which may be a sticking point for Leicester. If they want to cash in on the speedy striker, Huddersfield could well be Musa's landing spot.

There is also interest from Premier League new boys Fulham, and a move to the bright lights of England's capital could be appeal to the Jos born forward.

Last season, Musa found himself out of Leicester's squad, and went on a brief loan spell to former club CSKA Moscow. The Nigeria international was determined to keep himself fit for this summer's World Cup, and the decision paid off.

A man of the match performance against Iceland saw the attacker net two goals, amassing the eye of many a suitor. Although Nigeria were eliminated in the group stage after a heartbreaking loss to Argentina, Musa proved himself to be a valuable player on the field.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

At only 25 years of age, the Nigerian could turn out to be a sharp signing if Huddersfield are to pursue the deal. After narrowly avoiding relegation last term, the Terriers are looking for more firepower up top. Musa's recent performances suggest he could be the right man to fill such a role.