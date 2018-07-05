Jordan Henderson Insists He Will Volunteer to Take Another England Penalty Despite Shoutout Miss

Jordan Henderson has insisted that his penalty shootout miss will not stop him volunteering to take another against Sweden on Saturday, although he isn't as confident that Gareth Southgate holds the same view.

The 28-year-old midfielder saw his attempt saved by David Ospina to leave England on the cusp of exiting the World Cup at the Last 16 stage before heroics from Jordan Pickford ensured the Liverpool captain had nothing but a quarter final to think about.

JUAN MABROMATA/GettyImages

"It hasn't put me off but it might put Gareth off," Henderson said, via the Daily Mail. "I'd take another one but obviously it's down to the manager and I would understand if he chose someone else.

"I can hardly remember it. I just went through the process that I normally do, that I've been working on.

"Maybe it was a good height for the keeper if anything, it needed to be higher or lower but in penalties you can miss or there can be a good save but thankfully the lads dug me out," he added.

The report claimed England's provisional list of penalty takes included Henderson, Harry Kane, Ashley Young, Kieran Trippier, Jamie Vardy and Jesse Lingard.





Both Kane and Trippier managed to put their efforts beyond the Colombian stopper, whereas Vardy was unable to take one due to a groin injury sustained in the latter stages of the match.

Southgate, meanwhile, confirmed that Young would have taken one of the five penalties had he not been forced to withdraw from the action due to an ankle injury, while Eric Dier - who nestled away the winning spot kick - was only told he would be taking one ahead of Lingard moments before the shootout.





Although Henderson had England staring down the barrel of defeat, the 28-year-old is seemingly a good luck charm for the Three Lions as he has yet to lose in any of his last 28 matches - the longest unbeaten run of any England player in history.