Jordan Henderson Insists He Will Volunteer to Take Another England Penalty Despite Shoutout Miss

By 90Min
July 05, 2018

Jordan Henderson has insisted that his penalty shootout miss will not stop him volunteering to take another against Sweden on Saturday, although he isn't as confident that Gareth Southgate holds the same view. 

The 28-year-old midfielder saw his attempt saved by David Ospina to leave England on the cusp of exiting the World Cup at the Last 16 stage before heroics from Jordan Pickford ensured the Liverpool captain had nothing but a quarter final to think about. 

JUAN MABROMATA/GettyImages

"It hasn't put me off but it might put Gareth off," Henderson said, via the Daily Mail. "I'd take another one but obviously it's down to the manager and I would understand if he chose someone else.

"I can hardly remember it. I just went through the process that I normally do, that I've been working on. 

"Maybe it was a good height for the keeper if anything, it needed to be higher or lower but in penalties you can miss or there can be a good save but thankfully the lads dug me out," he added.

The report claimed England's provisional list of penalty takes included Henderson, Harry Kane, Ashley Young, Kieran Trippier, Jamie Vardy and Jesse Lingard. 


Both Kane and Trippier managed to put their efforts beyond the Colombian stopper, whereas Vardy was unable to take one due to a groin injury sustained in the latter stages of the match.

Southgate, meanwhile, confirmed that Young would have taken one of the five penalties had he not been forced to withdraw from the action due to an ankle injury, while Eric Dier - who nestled away the winning spot kick - was only told he would be taking one ahead of Lingard moments before the shootout.


Although Henderson had England staring down the barrel of defeat, the 28-year-old is seemingly a good luck charm for the Three Lions as he has yet to lose in any of his last 28 matches - the longest unbeaten run of any England player in history.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)