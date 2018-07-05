Ligue 1 Striker Snubs Host of Premier League Clubs for Newcastle United Transfer

July 05, 2018

OGC Nice striker Alassane Plea is believed to have chosen which club he would like to move to this summer, following a huge amount of interest coming his way from the Premier League. 

The forward is keen to leave his current side in France, and has selected Newcastle United as his next destination.

Interest for Plea has been high. While Nice are yet to find an arrangement with anyone over the player's price, rumours have been circulating that he's been contacted by the likes of Tottenham, Fulham and West Ham.

However, according to Chronicle Live, the 25-year-old will snub any move to London in order to go and play for Rafa Benitez on Tyneside.

With this latest revelation, Newcastle are expected to ramp up efforts in their negotiations with Nice in order to complete the move.

Should Plea eventually sign on at St James' Park, he's expected to become the first choice striker. As it stands, Ayoze Perez holds that mantle, but his seven goals last season proved to his manager that the striking options at Newcastle aren't strong enough.

So far this summer, the Magpies have signed Martin Dubravka from Sparta Prague (for an undisclosed fee) and Ki Sung-Yueng, the South Korean midfielder, following his release from recently relegated Swansea.

In terms of outgoing, Massadio Haidara has been sold to French outfit RC Lens. The centre back joins the club on a three year deal. Manager Rafa Benitez is reportedly keen to sell more players that are taking up a large portion of the club's wage bill, and more departures are expected soon.

