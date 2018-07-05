Liverpool Move Tranmere Pre-Season Friendly in Case England Reach World Cup Semi Final

Liverpool have confirmed their pre-season friendly game against Tranmere Rovers has been brought forward by one day and will now be played on 10 July.

According to the Mirror, the fixture had been scheduled to take place on 11 July but after England's victory over Colombia in the World Cup round of 16, the Reds hierarchy made the decision to move their friendly in order to prevent clashing with a potential England semi final next week.

However, Liverpool have insisted they will not be moving their first pre-season friendly, which is against Chester and will take place on Saturday.

The match will clash with England's quarter final against Sweden but the Three Lions' progress in the competition came too late for the club to rearrange the fixture.

Chester released a statement which read: "Following England’s victory in the World Cup last night, we made every attempt to move the game, but logistically this proved a major challenge given all match tickets had been sold, and other aspects relating to matchday arrangements were unable to rearrange at short notice."

New Liverpool signings Fabinho and Naby Keita could both make their debuts in the friendly on Saturday, having completed their moves to Anfield earlier in the summer.

However, the club will be without captain Jordan Henderson, who remains in Russia as England's impressive World Cup campaign continues.

Also in Gareth Southgate's squad is 19-year-old Trent Alexander-Arnold, who made his World Cup debut in England's final group stage match against Belgium after earning his first England cap earlier this year.