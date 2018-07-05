Man Utd 'Constantly Alert' Over Possible Deal for Juventus Star With Defender Linked to Serie A Side

Manchester United's reported interest in Juventus left back Alex Sandro has taken another twist, with a report surfacing that should the deal go through, Matteo Darmian could go the other way.

Despite making an encouraging start to his career in Manchester, Darmian has become something of a maligned figure at Old Trafford.

Ashley Young's emergence as Jose Mourinho's first choice left back has consigned the Italian to the subs bench - he made just eight appearances in the Premier League last season.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

A report from Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness has suggested that no deal has yet been reached between United and Juventus for Alex Sandro, contrary to other reports.

The Mancunian club are described as being 'constantly alert' to the left back's situation in Turin, but the price remains somewhere between €50m and €60m.

Whilst there doesn't appear to be any movement in United's plot to sign Sandro, it's understood that should the transfer go through, Juventus would be looking to open talks with Darmian as a replacement.

United would be looking to recoup some of their transfer outlay for Sandro in a deal for Darmian, with the club reportedly looking for £20m for the Italian.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

With Ashley Young on the verge of his 33rd birthday, United's need for a new left back is becoming a serious priority for Jose Mourinho. Bringing in Alex Sandro and selling the deadwood that is Matteo Darmian would go a long way to solving United's problems at the back.