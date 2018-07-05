Man Utd Youngster Andreas Pereira 'Ready to Compete' for Spot Under Jose Mourinho After Loan Spells

Manchester United starlet Andreas Pereira has revealed that Jose Mourinho has committed to giving him some first team opportunities during the upcoming pre-season ahead of a push for a first team spot next season.

Despite signing a professional contract with United at the age of 17, Pereira's chances with the first team have been limited, appearing just five times in the Premier League throughout his career.

But in an interview with Belgian newspaper Het Belang van Limburgwhen via the Daily Mail, Pereira revealed that he had outlined his goals for next season to Mourinho.





He said: "I told him (Mourinho) that I felt ready to compete. He was happy to hear that and said I would get my chance. Now we will see how it goes in pre-season. Then we are together again, but of course I hope to convince him."

Pereira spent the entirety of the 2017/18 season on loan at Spanish club Valencia, but the Belgium born Brazilian still feels he has a future at Old Trafford.

He added: "Breaking through at Manchester United is and remains the big dream. Valencia wanted to keep me, but at the moment my goals are in England.

"I want to make it at Manchester United. At Valencia I have proven that I can participate at the highest level. That's what I hope to show in Manchester now."

Pereira will be looking to break into a Manchester United side that contains an embarrassment of riches going forward. So whilst Mourinho may have promised him a run in the first team, only time will tell if Pereira has a long term future at the club.