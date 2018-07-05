Mauricio Pochettino Eyes Move for Steven N'Zonzi as Spurs Brace Themselves for Mousa Dembele Exit

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is looking to bring France midfielder Steven N'Zonzi to London this summer.

That is according to Corriere dello Sport (H/T TuttomercatoWeb), who are claiming that the Sevilla man has been identified as the ideal replacement for the supposedly departing Mousa Dembele, who is currently in talks with Italian side Inter.

Amin Mohammad Jamali/GettyImages

N'Zonzi, who's played in the Premier League before, spent three years with Stoke City before joining Sevilla in 2015.

He has since become one of the most efficieant defensive midfielders in Europe. And, as reports in Italy would have it, Pochettino is keen on returning him to the English top flight.

The 29-year-old Frenchman is also believed to be a target for Spurs' neighbouring rivals Arsenal. This week, he was reported as having told Sevilla he wants to leave, with a reunion with former boss Unai Emery on the mind.

Emery replaced Arsene Wenger at the Emirates at the end of the season and, having coached the player at the Spanish outfit, he could have a bit of an advantage over the Tottenham manager if there is indeed intent.

N'Zonzi is said to have a £35m release clause in his deal at Sevilla and the London clubs would have to fork out the sum if they are really serious about landing him.

📰 Arsenal are keen to sign both Steven N'Zonzi from Sevilla and Barcelona's Andre Gomes, after the transfer of Lucas Torreira is completed [Daily Mail] pic.twitter.com/9G6ezZ1KnT — ArsenalFanTV (@ArsenalFanTV) July 5, 2018

There could be extra competition in the form of Juventus, though, with the Serie A champions also aiming to have a new look squad, possibly boasting the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, on display when the next season rolls around.