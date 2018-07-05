Napoli Confirm Signing of Former Watford Goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis From Udinese

July 05, 2018

Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed the club's addition of the Greek goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis on his official twitter page, for an undisclosed fee. 

Karnezis has been on the books at Udinese in the Serie A since signing from Panathinaikos in 2013, but has had two year long loan spells at Granada and Watford in that time. Despite these intermittent spells away, he still managed to accrue 110 appearances with the Italian side, and collected 24 clean sheets. 


Indeed, throughout his career the 32-year-old has an admirable record of 62 clean sheets in 204 club displays, including four in his 16 outings for the Premier League outfit. 

The 69-year-old Film Producer announced the capture of the keeper on his social media, just hours after they had confirmed the addition of Udinese's other custodian Alex Meret.

Though Meret is 11 years Karnezis' junior, the 21-year-old is still expected to become the club's number one moving forward, having been brought in for around €22m as a replacement for the departing Pepe Reina. 

But that's only two thirds of the business Napoli conducted on Thursday, after also completing the acquisition of the highly coveted Real Betis midfielder Fabian Ruiz for €30m. 

The 22-year-old, who can play in the centre or on the right, was integral as Betis claimed sixth place in La Liga last season, making 34 appearances and contributing three goals and six assists.

That takes Napoli's summer transfer business up to six players, having also brought in Amin Younes, Amato Ciciretti and Simone Verdi earlier in the window. 

