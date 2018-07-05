Premier League Clubs Reportedly Regret Decision to Close Summer Transfer Window Early

By 90Min
July 05, 2018

Premier League clubs reportedly regret having voted to end the transfer window early in a World Cup year.

The decision made by the majority of the 20 top flight clubs sees the summer window close on August 9, two days prior to the league's opening fixtures - 22 days less than in previous years.

It is a decision which has left many regretting the move as clubs are finding the earlier deadline is working against them in negotiations, as they do not possess the same amount of time to negotiate unrealistic prices to more manageable fees - as per the Daily Mail

The Wold Cup further complicates issues as talks with players and their respective club are put on hold whilst they remain in the competition, forcing deals to be pushed to the back burner.

It leaves Premier League clubs with little choice but to gamble by waiting for a specific player in the hope of negotiating a deal during a limited time frame or bite the bullet and find an alternative option while they still have the time. 

Furthermore, players are granted an extended break following their international duty which could also wreak havoc in formalising any potential deal, for example reported moves like Liverpool's pursuit of Xherdan Shaqiri seemingly had to wait until Switzerland's exit from the competition before progress could be made. 

The earlier closure of the window also means foreign clubs are able to wait until the Premier League can only sell abroad before making approaches to English clubs to pick up players at a cut price - leaving them with no ability to bring in a replacement.

