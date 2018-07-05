Real Madrid Signs Right Back Alvaro Odriozola From Real Sociedad

Real Madrid have announced reaching a six-year deal with Real Sociedad right back Alvaro Odriozola.

By 90Min
July 05, 2018

The 22-year-old, who joined Sociedad's academy in 2006, made his senior debut in a 2-0 win against Malaga in January of last year and has gone on to make 50 appearances for the side.

He has since been called up to the Spanish national side, earning his first cap last October in a World Cup qualifying win over Albania, and was a member of their 23-man squad for the tournament in Russia.

"Real Madrid CF and Real Sociedad have agreed to the transfer of the player Álvaro Odriozola, pending the medical examination," Los Blancos confirmed via their official website on Thursday.  

"The player is linked to the club for the next six seasons."

Madrid did not specify a transfer sum, but reports indicate that they have paid €30m for the player, agreeing a further €5m in performance based add-ons.

