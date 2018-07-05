Spanish Reporter Claims Barcelona's Dressing Room Have Urged Club to Reignite Interest in Verratti

By 90Min
July 05, 2018

Members of Barcelona's dressing room have urged the club to reignite their interest in Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti, according to Spanish football journalist Gerard Romero. 

The Italian was the subject of serious interest from the Catalan giants last year, which forced him to consider his future with PSG following yet another collapse in the Champions League.

Xavier Laine/GettyImages

Verratti had at the time announced that he would not return to PSG ahead of the 2017/18 season, leading his then agent, Donato di Campli, to claim his client felt like a 'prisoner' under the club's regime.

The statement led to outrage from within the club, forcing Verratti to apologise and a subsequent change in representative as he hired super agent Mino Raiola - a move which led many to believe he was preparing for a big transfer away from France. 

Barcelona's initial approach was ultimately rejected as the 25-year-old was convinced his future remained in Ligue 1 following the Parisians' impressive summer activity.

However, Romero told RAC1, via AS, that influential players within Barcelona's dressing room have now asked the club's hierarchy to try and sign the midfielder this summer. 


The Camp Nou dressing room have been impressed by his impeccable and superior ball control in the middle of the park and have put their faith in the 25-year-old to add another touch of class to their midfield ranks following the departure of Andres Iniesta.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Romero, however, claims that the club itself are of the belief that there is little hope of striking a deal for Verratti with the French outfit this summer following last years theatrics. 

The 25-year-old featured 38 times for PSG last season, scoring just two goals and setting up seven more. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)