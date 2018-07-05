West Brom Defender Craig Dawson Hands in Transfer Request Amid Interest from Premier League Clubs

Experienced defender Craig Dawson has handed in a written transfer request to leave recently relegated West Bromwich Albion.

The 28-year-old refused to join his current teammates in Portugal for West Brom's pre-season training camp, alongside veteran goalkeeper Ben Foster.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

The Baggies are not willing to let Dawson go that easily, as the club's manager Darren Moore has insisted on the importance of keeping the core of the team together, with the defender being one of his vital players. Dawson, though, is seeking to defend goals away from The Hawthorns next season, after wearing the iconic blue-and-white striped kit for 153 matches.

Premier League sides including Everton, West Ham and Burnley are keen on the experienced defender, with the Clarets offering £12m to secure Dawson's performances at Turf Moor next campaign, according to the Mirror. West Brom may only be tempted by offers around £20m, although the report claims that Dawson believes Burnley's bid is fair.

Foster, 35, instead appears set to stay in the top tier of English football in a couple of months time by moving to Vicarage Road, following a £2.5m offer from Watford.

Dawson signed for the Baggies back in August 2010, helping the west Midlands side reach the Premier League in 2011 under manager Roberto Di Matteo and scoring 12 goals for the club.





The centre-back, who actively contributed to 36 clean sheets during West Brom's seven consecutive seasons in the Premier League, is not ready to bid farewell to the top league quite yet. The defender's future, though, is still uncertain.

West Bromwich Albion will kick off their Championship campaign on August 4th with a home clash against Bolton Wanderers.