Wolves Make History as Club Agree Sponsorship Deal With Cryptocurrency Platform

Wolverhampton Wanderers have agreed a shirt sleeve sponsorship deal with cryptocurrency exchange platform CoinDeal.

The deal, brokered by WH Sports Group, marks the first time ever that a cryptocurrency platform has agreed to sponsor a sports team, according to the club's announcement of the deal.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

Sport Business claim that CoinDeal will also receive branding on LED advertising boards and in the tunnel at Molineux, with the logo also being displayed on the club's training kit.



Wolves managing director Laurie Dalrymple said: “Once more a partner has agreed to tweaking the colour of their logo to complement our kit, which is a huge gesture of goodwill towards the club and its fans, and something we are very grateful for.

"CoinDeal is a bold and progressive company, who we believe to be an ideal match to become one of our principal partners, and we look forward to working with them throughout our first season back in the Premier League.”

CoinDeal have also commented on the deal with Wolves, with co-founder Kajetan Maćkowiak saying: “At CoinDeal we are very aware of the impact that football marketing can have on brand and its community, especially in industry such as ours. We believe that a club like Wolves will help portray our message globally.

“It is an incredibly exciting time to be involved with Wolves, on the eve of their return to the English Premier League and we look forward to supporting them to ensure they continue their incredible performance levels both on and off the pitch.”

The announcement comes as Wolves prepare for their return to the Premier League after a six-year absence, having stormed to the Championship title last season.

The club have already made several signings this window such as defender Willy Boly, with many believing the club have the financial capability to seriously compete in the top flight over the coming years.