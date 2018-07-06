Barcelona Reportedly Eyeing Summer Swoop for Mexico World Cup Star Hector Herrera

Barcelona are the latest club being linked with a move for Porto and Mexico midfielder Hector Herrera, following his impressive performances at the World Cup in Russia.

Mexico exited the tournament at the Last 16 stage for the seventh successive time, but Herrera, who has been with Porto since 2013 and has regularly been linked with high profile transfers over the years, enhanced his reputation during the competition.

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

A report from Mundo Deportivo relays information that Barça are potentially eyeing a summer move for the 28-year-old. It could set the Catalans back as much as €40m.

It is also said that Herrera has been linked with Real Madrid, Napoli, Lyon and Marseille.

Barça could well be in the market for a new combative midfielder this summer as recent speculation has suggested that a concrete offer of up to €50m has been received for Paulinho.

The offer was apparently presented to super agent Kia Joorabchian to pass on to the club. Given that the sum exceeds the €40m that Barça paid for Paulinho, it has been suggested that they could actually accept it to help fund summer spending, despite his strong debut season.

A whole host of players have been linked with a Camp Nou exit this summer in a bid to clear deadwood from the squad and raise cash to buy new players.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Among those who could be moved on are Andre Gomes, Paco Alcacer, a rumoured €20m target for Southampton, Aleix Vidal, Rafinha, Marlon Santos and Yerry Mina, who has most recently been linked with Liverpool following his World Cup feats.