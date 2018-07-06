How to Watch Brazil vs. Belgium: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Brazil vs. Belgium in the World Cup quarterfinals on Friday, July 6.

By Nihal Kolur
July 06, 2018

Brazil faces off with Belgium in the quarterfinals of the World Cup on Friday.

Brazil enters the match on the heels of a 2-0 victory over Mexico in the round of 16 on Monday. Both Neymar and Roberto Firmino scored in the match, as Brazil continued its terrific form in the World Cup.

Belgium, meanwhile, produced one of the more dramatic victories of the World Cup, coming behind from two goals down against Japan to claim a 3-2 win in full time. Nacer Chadli laced home the game winning goal, which proved to be the last kick of the game.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1, Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

