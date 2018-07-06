Brazil faces off with Belgium in the quarterfinals of the World Cup on Friday.

Brazil enters the match on the heels of a 2-0 victory over Mexico in the round of 16 on Monday. Both Neymar and Roberto Firmino scored in the match, as Brazil continued its terrific form in the World Cup.

Belgium, meanwhile, produced one of the more dramatic victories of the World Cup, coming behind from two goals down against Japan to claim a 3-2 win in full time. Nacer Chadli laced home the game winning goal, which proved to be the last kick of the game.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1, Telemundo

