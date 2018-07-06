A number of the world's biggest stars share the stage as Brazil and Belgium go head-to-head for a place in the World Cup semifinals.

The Seleção, fixated on redemption after a 7-1 semifinal loss to Germany on home soil four years ago, take aim at returning to the final four, and appear to be rounding into form on both sides of the ball. Led by Neymar and Philippe Coutinho in the attack, Brazil has the look of a contender, though it is battling a rash of injuries in defense and will be missing vital central midfielder Casemiro to a yellow-card suspension.

Belgium, meanwhile, required a phenomenal comeback and dramatic game-winning goal to beat Japan in the round of 16, giving its golden generation the chance to further realize its potential. A win over Brazil at this stage would represent the greatest achievement to date, though Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne & Co. have eyes on the trophy.

The winner will play France in the semifinals on Tuesday, July 10.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Here are the rosters for both sides:

BRAZIL

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Roma), Ederson (Man City), Cassio (Corinthians)

Defenders: Danilo (Man City), Fagner (Corinthians), Thiago Silva (PSG), Miranda (Inter), Marquinhos (PSG), Pedro Geromel (Gremio), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Paulinho (Barcelona), Fernandinho (Man City), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Fred (Shakhtar), Willian (Chelsea)

Forwards: Neymar (PSG), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Man City), Douglas Costa (Juventus), Taison (Shakhtar)

Manager: Tite

BELGIUM

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona)

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yifang), Nacer Chadli (West Brom), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Monchengladbach), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad), Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint-Germain), Youri Tielemans (Monaco), Axel Witsel (Tianjin Quanjian)

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), Dries Mertens (Napoli)

Manager: Roberto Martinez