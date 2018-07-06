Report: Facebook in Talks For Cristiano Ronaldo Documentary Series

A 13-episode reality docu-series on Ronaldo could be coming to Facebook Watch.

By Jenna West
July 06, 2018

Facebook is reportedly in talks about making a documentary series on Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Variety.

A 13-episode reality docu-series on Ronaldo would reportedly air on Facebook Watch and could pay the Real Madrid forward up to $10 million.

Ronaldo has more than 120 million followers on his Facebook page and has already partnered with Facebook Watch to produce a scripted drama. In conjunction with Paul Lee's new studio, wiip, the drama focuses on a diverse high school girl's soccer team in upstate New York.

Ronaldo's reality show would reportedly be similar to "Tom vs. Time," which followed Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on and off the field during his 18th NFL season.

Facebook Watch has also found success with "Ball in the Family," following LaVar Ball and his basketball family, including son Lonzo of the Lakers. The show is in its third season and has 1.5 million followers.

