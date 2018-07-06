Everton Turn Down £12m RB Leipzig Bid for Ademola Lookman as Toffees Prepare to Blood Young Star

Everton have turned down a £12m bid from RB Leipzig for Ademola Lookman, with new boss Marco Silva intent on keeping the young winger at Goodison Park for the forthcoming season.

The 20-year-old had a very successful six-month loan spell at Leipzig last season, scoring five goals in eleven Bundesliga appearances and RBL are looking to secure a permanent deal for Lookman's services.

ROBERT MICHAEL/GettyImages

The Mirror claim that although this initial bid from the German club has been knocked back by Everton, Leipzig are expected to return with an improved offer.

The same source claims that Lookman held talks about his future with Everton chiefs last week and while he has expressed his desire to return to Leipzig on a permanent basis, the Toffees are reluctant to let the young player go.

The former-Charlton Athletic player joined Everton in January 2017 for an initial £7.5m and made a superb start to his Toffees career by scoring on his debut in a 4-0 home win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

However, after that game, Lookman only appeared 14 more times in the Premier League for Everton over the next twelve months, and was sent out on loan to Leipzig in order to gain some experience of regular first-team football.

And while Lookman's move abroad has been a revelation for both the player and the Bundesliga club, the sacking of Sam Allardyce and the new managerial appointment of Silva at Everton means that the young Englishman may be given another chance to prove his worth in the Premier League.

Lookman made his name at Charlton, after he was spotted by Addicks' scouts playing for local youth side Waterloo in Central London. After making his professional debut for the then-Championship side in 2015, he scored twelve goals in nearly fifty appearances in all competitions for Charlton before making his move to the Premier League.

The 20-year-old has also been capped by England at Under-19, Under-20 and Under-21 level.