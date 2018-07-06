FC Porto Turn Down Bids From Bayern Munich & Juventus as Fight to Keep Hold of Brazilian Star Begins

By 90Min
July 06, 2018

Portuguese champions FC Porto have reportedly rejected two recent offers for their Brazilian left back Alex Telles.

According to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo - via Sapo Desporto - European footballing giants Bayern Munich and Juventus both offered around €35m for the 25-year-old, but Porto rejected both bids.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

Telles was one of Porto's outstanding performers last season, in which he was dubbed 'the King of Assists', as the Dragões finished seven points ahead of bitter rivals Benfica to claim the Primeira Liga title.

However, Porto have now lost several of their key players - including defender Iván Marcano, who has moved to AS Roma, and full back Ricardo Pereira, who will be plying his trade in the Premier League with Leicester City next season. To lose Telles as well would be a bitter blow for Porto, so their reluctance to part with him is understandable.

Unfortunately for the Portuguese side, Telles' contract has a release clause of just €40m, so they may struggle to fend off the Brazilian's suitors. As well as Juve and Bayern, the left back has also reportedly attracted offers from Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Liverpool.

After Porto's abject showing in the last 16 of last season's UEFA Champions League, in which they were hammered 5-0 at home by eventual runners-up Liverpool, Telles may be tempted to join one of the illustrious European clubs which have shown an interest in him.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Despite his impressive form for his club, Telles is yet to win a single international cap. However, even if the Samba Boys come calling, he may well turn them down, as his allegiances seem to lie elsewhere.

As well as holding an Italian passport, Telles is of Italian descent, and has previously said that he feels Italian, suggesting that he would be keen to represent I Azzurri.

