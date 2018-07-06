Leicester and Huddersfield Among 6 Premier League Clubs Eyeing Move for German World Cup Star

This summer's FIFA World Cup in Russia was a thoroughly miserable experience for Germany, who crashed out in the first round for the first time in 80 years. Nevertheless, for Hertha Berlin left back Marvin Plattenhardt, the cloud may have a silver lining.

According to German newspaper Bild, the 26-year-old is coveted by no fewer than six Premier League sides. Everton, Huddersfield Town, Leicester City, Watford, Bournemouth and newly promoted Fulham are all believed to be interested in signing the defender.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Although Hertha are very happy with Plattenhardt, they would likely be sorely tempted by any bid of around €25m, which would be well within the Premier League sides' budgets.

However, it isn't so clear that the defender would be willing to move to any of the English clubs listed, as none of them is among the recognised Premier League elite. Admittedly, Leicester did win the title in 2016, but that achievement is generally regarded as a glorious aberration.

As for the Premier League clubs, it isn't difficult to see why they would be interested in Plattenhardt, who has made 108 appearances and scored five goals for Hertha Berlin in four years.

He is 26 years old, which likely means that he is approaching the peak of his powers, and he has been capped seven times by Germany.

Thomas Starke/GettyImages

Admittedly, Plattenhardt's World Cup cameo was deeply disappointing. His only appearance was in the 1-0 defeat by Mexico, where his lack of experience was exposed and he was rendered ineffectual.

Then again, none of Die Mannschaft had a World Cup to remember, and the Hertha Berlin star was by no means their worst offender. He would likely be an asset to any of the six Premier League clubs who are reportedly pursuing him.

