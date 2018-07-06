Leicester and Huddersfield Among 6 Premier League Clubs Eyeing Move for German World Cup Star

By 90Min
July 06, 2018

This summer's FIFA World Cup in Russia was a thoroughly miserable experience for Germany, who crashed out in the first round for the first time in 80 years. Nevertheless, for Hertha Berlin left back Marvin Plattenhardt, the cloud may have a silver lining.

According to German newspaper Bild, the 26-year-old is coveted by no fewer than six Premier League sides. Everton, Huddersfield Town, Leicester City, Watford, Bournemouth and newly promoted Fulham are all believed to be interested in signing the defender.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Although Hertha are very happy with Plattenhardt, they would likely be sorely tempted by any bid of around €25m, which would be well within the Premier League sides' budgets.

However, it isn't so clear that the defender would be willing to move to any of the English clubs listed, as none of them is among the recognised Premier League elite. Admittedly, Leicester did win the title in 2016, but that achievement is generally regarded as a glorious aberration.

As for the Premier League clubs, it isn't difficult to see why they would be interested in Plattenhardt, who has made 108 appearances and scored five goals for Hertha Berlin in four years.

He is 26 years old, which likely means that he is approaching the peak of his powers, and he has been capped seven times by Germany.

Thomas Starke/GettyImages

Admittedly, Plattenhardt's World Cup cameo was deeply disappointing. His only appearance was in the 1-0 defeat by Mexico, where his lack of experience was exposed and he was rendered ineffectual.

Then again, none of Die Mannschaft had a World Cup to remember, and the Hertha Berlin star was by no means their worst offender. He would likely be an asset to any of the six Premier League clubs who are reportedly pursuing him.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)