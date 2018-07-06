Leicester City Eye 22-Year-Old as Riyad Mahrez Replacement With Man City Move Expected Soon

According to reports in France, Leicester City could be set to replace Riyad Mahrez with Lyon forward Bertrand Traore.

The Foxes are expected to lose the Algerian to Manchester City in the coming weeks, and Claude Puel has set his sights on the Burkina Faso international.

Puel is a big admirer of Traore, who scored 18 goals and provided seven assists for the City manager’s former club Lyon last season.

The 22-year-old only joined Lyon last summer, having impressed against them in the Europa League semi-final for Ajax, signing a five-year deal after a £9m transfer from Chelsea.

Manu Lonjon of Yahoo France said: "Claude Puel really likes Bertrand Traore and there’s a possibility for discussions with the departure of Riyad Mahrez almost complete."

Like Mahrez, left-footed Traore usually operates as a right winger. However, he’s more than capable of playing as a central striker and led the line towards the end of last season, scoring six goals in his final seven games.



