Maurizio Sarri Expecting to Be Hired by Chelsea on Monday in Time for First Day of Pre-Season

Incoming Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri expects to be formally appointed by the club on Monday, finally bringing a welcome end to one of the summer's longest running sagas.

According to the Daily Mail, Sarri had thought he would already be in his new role by now and believes his contract worth £5.6m per year after tax will be 'ratified' on Monday.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Until that time, Antonio Conte remains manager and has asked players to return for pre-season training that same day, part of his latest reported disagreement with the club.

A major reason behind the delay to Sarri's appointment was the difficult negotiations with Conte, who has insisted that Chelsea must sack him because he would not resign.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The Mail story points out that Willian is one of several Chelsea players keen for Conte to move on after his relationship with many individuals soured last season.

A report from The Sun also highlights that having Sarri in place for Monday means Chelsea can avoid any awkward encounters between Conte and players arriving for pre-season training.

Willian will obviously not be among them because of his ongoing participation at the World Cup.

The same goes for Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois, while Cesar Azpilicueta is having time off after Spain's elimination. But David Luiz is named as one of those who will be at Chelsea's Cobham training ground and who the club would prefer to keep away from Conte if possible.

Chelsea will play their first pre-season friendly of the summer against A-League club Perth Glory on 23rd July, before a trio of International Champions Cup clashes with Inter, Arsenal and Lyon.