Newcastle Fans Slam Midfielder's Apparent Decision to Leave St. James' Park

By 90Min
July 06, 2018

With Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino edging closer to a move to Real Sociedad, some Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to express their displeasure at his decision. 

Merino is set for a medical at the Basque club after they triggered his £10m release clause. 

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Merino, 22, only joined last summer on a year-long loan from Borussia Dortmund, which was made permanent in October. 

The Spanish youth international had an turbulent season, finishing with 25 appearances in all competitions. 

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

And having only joined last summer, members of the Toon Army have been expressing their feelings towards the former Dortmund man. 

To fill the void that Merino leaves, Newcastle have signed former Swansea and Sunderland player, Ki Sung-yeung on a free transfer. 

The South Korean captain has just finished playing at the World Cup where his South Korea team managed to knock Germany out in the group stages for the first time ever. 

KHALED DESOUKI/GettyImages

In other Newcastle transfer news, Matt Ritchie is nearing a departure from St. James' Park as his transfer to Stoke City moves ever closer.

The £15m deal would see Ritchie, 28, move to the Britannia and the funds from that transfer are believed to be going to a deal with Crystal Palace for England international, Andros Townsend.  

