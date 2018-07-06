Newcastle Fans Slam Midfielder's Apparent Decision to Leave St. James' Park

With Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino edging closer to a move to Real Sociedad, some Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to express their displeasure at his decision.

Merino is set for a medical at the Basque club after they triggered his £10m release clause.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Merino, 22, only joined last summer on a year-long loan from Borussia Dortmund, which was made permanent in October.

The Spanish youth international had an turbulent season, finishing with 25 appearances in all competitions.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

And having only joined last summer, members of the Toon Army have been expressing their feelings towards the former Dortmund man.

Good riddance there must be a reason he has cheap clauses wherever he goes — Aaron Olsson (@AOlssonNUFC) July 5, 2018

There’s got to be a question over his attitude or application. Didn’t work with Dortmund or Toon. Fell out of the team and couldn’t get back in — Craig Wood (@craigwood20) July 5, 2018

Didn’t want to stay to fight for his place. His attitude stinks don’t want players like him good riddance — James Griffiths (@JamesOnTheMIC2) July 5, 2018

To fill the void that Merino leaves, Newcastle have signed former Swansea and Sunderland player, Ki Sung-yeung on a free transfer.

The South Korean captain has just finished playing at the World Cup where his South Korea team managed to knock Germany out in the group stages for the first time ever.

KHALED DESOUKI/GettyImages

In other Newcastle transfer news, Matt Ritchie is nearing a departure from St. James' Park as his transfer to Stoke City moves ever closer.

The £15m deal would see Ritchie, 28, move to the Britannia and the funds from that transfer are believed to be going to a deal with Crystal Palace for England international, Andros Townsend.