PHOTO: Luke Shaw Posts Topless Snap on Instagram in Bid to Shut Up Fat-Shaming Naysayers

Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw has declared himself 'pre-season ready' ahead of what will be a crunch 2018/19 campaign for the 22-year-old by sharing a training snap on Instagram showing off a 'trim and muscular' figure.

Shaw has battled with poor fitness throughout his time at Old Trafford, while he was fat-shamed while on holiday by The Sun (who else?) as recently as 21st June.

Pre season ready 🤙🏽 A post shared by Luke Shaw (@lukeshaw23) on Jul 6, 2018 at 3:16am PDT

But with his contract due to expire in June 2019, Shaw has six months to save his United career. If the club hasn't offered him a new contract by January, they will more than likely look to sell him in January or otherwise lose their entire £30m investment if he is released next summer.

Shaw has started pre-season training before the rest of his teammates - those who haven't been on World Cup duty with their countries this summer - and United fans will hope his apparent hard work and dedication will bring about renewed trust from manager Jose Mourinho.

Shaw, who celebrates his 23rd birthday this month, put in extra work over the summer of 2015 after a disappointing debut season with United. He began the 2015/16 campaign as the club's best player as a result, only for a cruel leg break a few weeks later to stop him in his tracks.

With United unexpected to sign a new left-back this summer in order to prioritise a centre-back and a backup striker in the market, Shaw will have an opportunity if he can prove his fitness.

Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian are expected to leave in the coming weeks, meaning that short-term option Ashley Young will be the only other competition for Shaw as starting left-back.