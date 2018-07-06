PSG Signs Goalkeeping Legend Gianluigi Buffon to One-Year Deal

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of former Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon on a free transfer.

By 90Min
July 06, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of former Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon on a free transfer.

The 40-year-old has moved to the French champions on a one-year contract with an option for an extra year, after bringing an end to his illustrious 17-year career in Turin. 

Buffon had flirted with the idea of retirement, but has seemingly been persuaded by Paris Saint-Germain's hierarchy to play on in the aim of fulfilling his dream of winning the Champions League. He is now expected to finish career in Ligue 1, where he will link up with Brazilian megastar Neymar and Uruguayan hitman Edinson Cavani among others.

The Parisiens have long been admirers of Buffon, though his unwavering commitment to Juventus through thick and thin has seen the Italian superstar off limits, with Buffon staying put despite relegation to Serie B back in 2005. His career with the Old Lady saw Buffon scoop nine Scudetto crowns, as well as four consecutive Coppa Italia successes starting back in the 2014/15 season.

As well as his success at domestic level, Buffon is also a World Cup winner, having triumphed with Italy during the 2006 tournament held in Germany. He has spent his entire career in Italy up until now, making a staggering 876 appearances in all competitions for Juventus, and former club Parma.

Despite his advancing years, Buffon is still regarded in the upper echelons of goalkeeping ability, with his €52m move to Turin back in 2001 giving him the prestigious honor of being the world's most expensive goalkeeper for well over a decade.

He will now hope to end his fairytale career with success at Paris Saint-Germain, as the defending Ligue 1 champions look to continue establishing themselves as a major European force.

