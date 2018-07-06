PSG Eye £100m Bid for Chelsea Midfielder as Blues Scout Ligue 1 Stars as Possible Replacements

Chelsea could be set to lose midfielder N'Golo Kanté to Paris Saint-Germain as reports have started to claim that the French giants are set to bid at least £100m for the central midfielder.

The 27-year-old has had a fine career in England since his arrival to the Premier League in 2015.

He won back-to-back league titles with Leicester City and Chelsea in 2016 and 2017, but Goal report that a return back to his native France could be on the cards following the Blues' failure to qualify for the Champions League last season.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

And the report also claims that promising midfielder Adrien Rabiot could be included be the French champions as part of the deal. The 23-year-old was an ever-present for PSG last season, making 43 appearances in all competitions, but would be made surplus to requirements should Kanté arrive in Paris.

The departure of Kanté from Stamford Bridge would be the latest blow in a torrid few months for Chelsea. Club owner Roman Abramovich has distanced himself from the west London club in recent months following his visa issues, while there is still confusion surrounding the position of head coach Antonio Conte after the Blues finished fifth in the Premier League last season.

This lack of clarity over Conte's position has meant that Chelsea, who are normally very proficient in the transfer market, have made no signings so far ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League season, which starts in five weeks time.

Goal do claim, however, that a move for Russian international Aleksandr Golovin is close with the club in advanced talks with CSKA Moscow over the 22-year-old's services.

And the same report also states that the Blues have lined up Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele as a replacement for Kanté, should he move onto pastures new.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The 21-year-old French midfielder is of a similar mould to Kanté, and made 32 Ligue 1 appearances for OL last season after moving from Amiens on a loan deal with an obligation to buy.