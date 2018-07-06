Real Madrid Star's Future in Doubt as Two Key Factors Lead Him to Consider Leaving Santiago Bernabeu

July 06, 2018

He has been a Real Madrid player for nearly ten years now, winning a total of 16 trophies including four Champions League titles with the club, but French star Karim Benzema's time at Los Blancos may soon be coming to an end.

According to Spanish publication OK Diario, the departure of fellow countryman Zinedine Zidane from the club as well as the possible forthcoming transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus has disillusioned the 30-year-old striker - and there is speculation that he may well also look to jump ship.

Benzema, who was controversially left out of France's World Cup squad, is thought to have had a very close relationship with ex-Madrid manager Zidane, and his shock departure from the club may have started the doubts in Benzema's mind.

With speculation intensifying every day over Ronaldo's proposed move to Juventus, Benzema is also thought to be highly unhappy about the prospect of Madrid selling the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, and were it to happen it would not be a surprise to see the Frenchman looking to force through a move away, possibly by handing in a transfer request.

Benzema has made a total of 276 appearances for Madrid since signing from Lyon in 2009, with an impressive return of 192 goals. It is unclear where his next destination would be if he does decide to leave, but some have touted the likes of Arsenal or Chelsea as potential interested teams in the past.

If he does go he will surely be remembered fondly by supporters of Los Blancos, and it would be fitting that his last meaningful contribution for the club was the opening goal in the final of last season's Champions League final to help his side towards a remarkable three European titles in a row.

