Spurs Fans Hit Out at Links With France Midfielder Ahead of Potential Summer Move

From a Premier League standpoint, Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi is thought to be a wanted man.

The France international, who has already played in England with Stoke City, has been garnering interest from several top-flight sides, including Tottenham Hotspur.

Mauricio Pochettino has requested #thfc replace the outgoing Mousa Dembele with Steven N’Zonzi who has a €40M release clause in his Sevilla contract. [Corriere dello Sport] pic.twitter.com/EqNeFQEFhv — Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) July 5, 2018

A recent report from Corriere dello Sport claims that Mauricio Pochettino views the Frenchman as the ideal replacement for Mousa Dembele and is looking to recruit him this summer.

The report also states that the player should cost €40m, such is the sum of the release clause in his contract.

Spurs fans, though, seem rather unimpressed with the midfielder, despite his glowing reputation as an enforcer in the middle of the park and some of them are urging the club to spend elsewhere.

Meanwhile, N'Zonzi is rumoured to have told Sevilla he would like to leave this summer. And many believe that a reunion with Unai Emery at Arsenal could be on the cards.