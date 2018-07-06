Spurs Fans Hit Out at Links With France Midfielder Ahead of Potential Summer Move

By 90Min
July 06, 2018

From a Premier League standpoint, Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi is thought to be a wanted man.

The France international, who has already played in England with Stoke City, has been garnering interest from several top-flight sides, including Tottenham Hotspur.

A recent report from Corriere dello Sport claims that Mauricio Pochettino views the Frenchman as the ideal replacement for Mousa Dembele and is looking to recruit him this summer.

The report also states that the player should cost €40m, such is the sum of the release clause in his contract.

Spurs fans, though, seem rather unimpressed with the midfielder, despite his glowing reputation as an enforcer in the middle of the park and some of them are urging the club to spend elsewhere.

Below are a few of their reactions from Twitter.

Meanwhile, N'Zonzi is rumoured to have told Sevilla he would like to leave this summer. And many believe that a reunion with Unai Emery at Arsenal could be on the cards.

