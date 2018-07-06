Swansea Announce Signing of Madrid Youngster Jordi Govea on Free Transfer

Swansea City have announced the signing of left-back Jordi Govea on a free transfer.

The defender left Real Madrid this summer after the expiration of his deal at the Bernabeu and has committed to the Swans for the next three years.

Jordi Govea joins us on a three-year deal...✍️https://t.co/A5IjPc75nW — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) July 6, 2018

"Swansea City have completed the signing of Real Madrid youngster Jordi Govea on a free transfer, subject to international clearance," a statement on the Welsh outfit's website reads.

"The 19-year-old left-back has joined the Swans on a three-year deal after leaving the Spanish giants this summer."

The player is Ecuadorian by birth but also qualifies for Spain. He is expected to join the club's Under-23 side but is hoping to break into the Swans' first team at the soonest.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for me,” he said. “It’s a club with a lot of history. I really like it here. I love the city and I feel good.

“I’m looking forward to getting started as soon as possible.”