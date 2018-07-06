How Many World Cup Players Are Nearing Yellow Card Bans in Quarterfinals?

All eight teams have players on yellow cards heading into the World Cup quarterfinals.

By Jenna West
July 06, 2018

The World Cup quarterfinals kick off on Friday, but even if some players' teams advance, they individually may not reach the semifinals because of yellow cards.

If players who have received one yellow card thus far in Russia are given their second, they will be banned from their next match. Yellow cards are only wiped after the quarterfinals, which ensures that only players sent off in the semifinal would miss the final.

All eight teams in the quarterfinals have players facing this scenario. Notable players on the list include Brazil's Neymar and Philippe Coutinho, as well as France's Paul Pogba and Olivier Giroud and Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne.

Croatia leads the list with most players with yellow cards (eight). 

A total of 189 yellow cards and four red cards have been issued during the World Cup. An average of 3.40 yellow cards are handed out per match, according to ESPN.

Here's the full list of players carrying yellow cards into the quarterfinals:

Croatia

Marcelo Brozovic
Vedran Corluka
Tin Jedvaj
Mario Mandzukic
Marko Pjaca
Ivan Rakitic
Ante Rebic
Sime Vrsaljko

Belgium

Kevin De Bruyne
Leander Dendoncker
Thomas Meunier
Youri Tielemans
Jan Vertonghen

Russia

Yury Gazinsky
Aleksandr Golovin
Ilya Kutepov
Fyodor Smolov
Roman Zobnin

France

Olivier Giroud
Benjamin Pavard
Paul Pogba
Corentin Tolisso

England

Jordan Henderson
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Jesse Lingard
Kyle Walker

Sweden

Viktor Claesson
Albin Ekdal

Uruguay

Rodrigo Bentancur

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)