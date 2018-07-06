The World Cup quarterfinals kick off on Friday, but even if some players' teams advance, they individually may not reach the semifinals because of yellow cards.

If players who have received one yellow card thus far in Russia are given their second, they will be banned from their next match. Yellow cards are only wiped after the quarterfinals, which ensures that only players sent off in the semifinal would miss the final.

All eight teams in the quarterfinals have players facing this scenario. Notable players on the list include Brazil's Neymar and Philippe Coutinho, as well as France's Paul Pogba and Olivier Giroud and Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne.

Croatia leads the list with most players with yellow cards (eight).

A total of 189 yellow cards and four red cards have been issued during the World Cup. An average of 3.40 yellow cards are handed out per match, according to ESPN.

Here's the full list of players carrying yellow cards into the quarterfinals:

Croatia

Marcelo Brozovic

Vedran Corluka

Tin Jedvaj

Mario Mandzukic

Marko Pjaca

Ivan Rakitic

Ante Rebic

Sime Vrsaljko

Belgium

Kevin De Bruyne

Leander Dendoncker

Thomas Meunier

Youri Tielemans

Jan Vertonghen

Russia

Yury Gazinsky

Aleksandr Golovin

Ilya Kutepov

Fyodor Smolov

Roman Zobnin

France

Olivier Giroud

Benjamin Pavard

Paul Pogba

Corentin Tolisso

England

Jordan Henderson

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Jesse Lingard

Kyle Walker

Sweden

Viktor Claesson

Albin Ekdal

Uruguay

Rodrigo Bentancur