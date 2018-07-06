David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic Put Wager on Sweden-England World Cup Match

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and David Beckham are making things interesting ahead of their nations' World Cup quarterfinal matchup.

By Avi Creditor
July 06, 2018

Ibrahimovic's Sweden and Beckham's England are going head-to-head Saturday, and the former extended a wager for the latter via Instagram–which was reciprocated in kind.

Ibrahimovic kicked off the proceedings between former PSG teammates, calling Beckham out.

"Yo @davidbeckham if @england wins I buy you dinner where ever you want in the world, but if @swemnt wins you buy me what ever I want from @ikeasverige ok?" Ibrahimovic wrote.

To which Beckham responded: "@iamzlatanibrahimovic if @swemnt win I will personally take you to @ikeasverige and buy you what ever you need for the new mansion in LA @lagalaxy, but when @england win I want you to come watch an @england game at Wembley wearing an England shirt and enjoy fish & chips at half time ..."

Surely the site of Beckham and Ibra strolling through the many aisles of Ikea or Zlatan donning an England kit in Beckham's box at Wembley makes the result of Saturday's matchup a win-win for any neutral.

