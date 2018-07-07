Arsenal Fans Admit Mixed Feelings About Links to Potential Transfer of World Cup Star

July 07, 2018

Arsenal are in the midst of a summer overhaul following the appointment of Unai Emery and whilst the Gunners' initial flurry of signings have impressed, the next potential cab off the rank has yet to convince the club's supporters. 

According to earlier reports, the north London club have turned to Senegal's M’Baye Niang as an option to bolster their attack and act as deputy to the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

However, despite his impressive performances for his country during the World Cup Arsenal fans are not entirely convinced the 23-year-old is what they need to compete for honours next season.

Niang scored a goal and set up another as Senegal narrowly missed out on a place in the last 16 to Japan due to their fair play record, where he has also earned Premier League experience following a brief, and underwhelming, stint with Watford during the second half of the 2016/17 season. 

The 23-year-old, currently of Torino, has yet to ever score more than eight goals in one campaign, but that seemingly has not stopped the new Arsenal boss from assessing Niang as a viable option for his attack next season.

Arsenal fans, however, were not quite as receptive to the idea when they took to Twitter to react to the news...

