Arsenal Forward Subject to Interest From Turkish Giants Despite 'Clean Slate' Under Unai Emery

By 90Min
July 07, 2018

Galatasaray are interested in securing a deal for Arsenal's Lucas Perez, who has only just linked back up with the north London club following a season-long loan spell last term. 


The 29-year-old struggled to make an impact under Arsene Wenger's management, but has seemingly been handed a clean slate under Unai Emery.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Perez is expected to be given the chance to prove himself under the Spanish manager despite notching just 17 goals across two seasons with both Arsenal and Deportivo La Coruna - who were relegated from La Liga last term.


The forward has joined pre season training with the Gunners as he looks to impress Emery in the early goings of preparations for season 2018/19.


Upon his return to training following a campaign in La Liga - where he went on an 18 game goal scoring drought - Perez's agency issued a statement regarding his future at the Emirates.

"Lucas, on day two, begins pre-season with Arsenal," Protio Sport said, via football.london.

"There is interest from some teams, but he is a player of Arsenal and his desire is to succeed there."

One club interested is Turkish giants Galatasaray who have provided a detailed report about Perez to manager Fatih Terim who is expected to make the final decision over whether or not to pursue the forward - as per AMK, via Sport Witness.

Terim has previously made it known that he is on the lookout for a versatile option up front, and the move could tempt the 29-year-old as the Turkish outfit will provide the opportunity to play in the Champions League as Arsenal are set to play in the Europa League for the second successive season. 

