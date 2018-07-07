Arsenal Stopper on Verge of Joining European Big Guns in Search of Regular Football

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina is on the verge of joining Fenerbahce after the Gunners secured the signing of Bayer Leverkusen shot stopper Bernd Leno.

The north London outfit got their hands on Leno who became the number one goalkeeper at Arsenal, taking over from Petr Cech, which leaves Ospina even further down the pecking order at the Emirates.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

The Columbian has recently returned home from the World Cup in Russia after he failed to prevent England from winning their first-ever penalty shootout at a World Cup finals.





Turkish club Fenerbahce are believed to be interested in gaining Ospina’s service for next season, according to A Spor, and they believe that they are able to convince the player to make the switch across Europe.

It is believed that the shot stopper is close to a three-year deal with the Yellow Canaries and the transfer is expected to be completed as early as next week.

Ospina is one of a handful of players who will be leaving the Emirates this summer, including Jack Wilshire who decided not to renew his contract after discussions with new manager Unai Emery. The goalkeeper is likely not to be missed at Arsenal as he was not consistent enough to nail a regular place in the first team.