Arsenal in Talks With La Liga Side Over Midfielder Signing as Unai Emery Targets Double Swoop

Arsenal are reportedly holding talks with Sevilla over the transfer of midfielder Steven N'Zonzi.

The 29-year-old is yet another experienced player being targeted by new Gunners boss Unai Emery as he continues to overhaul the squad he inherited from Arsene Wenger.

According to Sky Sports, N'Zonzi has been a long term target for the north London club and negotiations have started to bring him to the Emirates this summer, potentially reuniting the Arsenal boss with the Frenchman who he worked alongside during his last season with the Spanish outfit in 2015/16.

The France international, currently representing his country at the World Cup, is expected to be valued at a fee in the region of £30m.

N'Zonzi's vast experience has taken him across Europe having played for the likes of SC Amiens, Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City prior to his move to La Liga in 2015.





The 29-year-old has established himself as a leading defensive midfielder, a position the Gunners need to add extra quality to following the departure of Jack Wilshere and the inconsistent performances from Granit Xhaka.





N'Zonzi is capable of providing effective for his defence and has thrived in the position throughout his 136 games for Sevilla to date, where his existing contract runs until the summer of 2020.

The decision to target the midfielder has revealed a slight change in transfer approach from Arsenal as Emery has already secured three senior and experienced players since his arrival at the club, with defence the initial area to improve, having landed Stephan Lichtsteiner, Bernd Leno and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.





The Gunners, however, are also expected to finalise a deal for 22-year-old Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira over the coming weeks as a fee has reportedly already been agreed with Sampdoria.