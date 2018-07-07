Barcelona Star Admits He Will Consider Leaving the Nou Camp After World Cup Exit

Barcelona midfielder Paulinho has revealed he will be talking to his representatives imminently as he considers a potential exit from Camp Nou this summer.

The 29-year-old has been tipped with a return to China with former club Guangzhou Evergrande after the Chinese Super League outfit made an enticing offer to both the midfielder and Barcelona.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Paulinho crashed out of the World Cup with Brazil on Friday and admitted following the defeat to Belgium that he must now take the time to consult with his agent and consider a number of offers to leave Barcelona.

He told El Transistor: "I'm going to have a meeting with my rep and I'll talk to him about my situation. I don't know if China. There is an offer from there and a European club but I do not rule out staying at Barça."

The midfielder is understood to be happy at Barcelona but remained disappointed that he was overlooked for a number of the club's most important games, leading him to consider his future with the Spanish giants.





The Blaugrana, however, do need to free up a position on their non-European playing list following their decision to move Arthur's move forward to this summer.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Defender Yerry Mina was expected to be allowed to leave to free up space but Paulinho's willingness to consider a departure after just one season could allow the La Liga champions to hold on to the Colombia international - who has attracted interest from Everton.





Paulinho joined Barcelona for €40m last summer where he went on to make 49 appearances in his debut campaign, scoring nine goals and providing three assists from a central midfielder role.