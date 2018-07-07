Burnley & Watford Chasing €5m-Rated World Cup Goalscorer as Contract Nears End in Germany

By 90Min
July 07, 2018

Switzerland international striker Josip Drmić could be set for a move to the Premier League this summer after attracting the interest of BurnleyWatford and even Bournemouth, according to reports in Germany.


The 25-year-old, who plays his club football with Bundesliga outfit Borussia Mönchengladbach, burst onto the scene a few years ago with FC Nürnberg where he scored 17 goals during the 2013/14 campaign.

Drmić earned himself a move to Bayer Leverkusen, which has since been followed by deals with Mönchengladbach and Hamburger SV, but the Swiss striker has struggled to settle at any of the top flight clubs in Germany.


However, Bild claims that Drmić is now attracting interest from the Premier League as he enters the final year of his contract at Borussia-Park. Manager Dieter Hecking will reportedly allow the striker to leave the club for as little as €5m as they already have a replacement lined up.


Burnley are supposedly interested in signing Drmić, who scored against Costa Rica at the World Cup this summer, as they prepare to bolster their squad ahead of their efforts in next season's Europa League.


In comparison to their fellow suitors, both Watford and Bournemouth are hoping that clever recruitment in the transfer market will push them closer to the coveted European places in the league table.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Burnley are yet to make any signing so far this summer, but Watford have already seen a number of new players come through the door at Vicarage Road, most notably former loanee Gerard Deulofeu from Barcelona, while Bournemouth's only new arrival is 20-year-old David Brooks from Sheffield United.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)