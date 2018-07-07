Burnley & Watford Chasing €5m-Rated World Cup Goalscorer as Contract Nears End in Germany

Switzerland international striker Josip Drmić could be set for a move to the Premier League this summer after attracting the interest of Burnley, Watford and even Bournemouth, according to reports in Germany.





The 25-year-old, who plays his club football with Bundesliga outfit Borussia Mönchengladbach, burst onto the scene a few years ago with FC Nürnberg where he scored 17 goals during the 2013/14 campaign.

Drmić earned himself a move to Bayer Leverkusen, which has since been followed by deals with Mönchengladbach and Hamburger SV, but the Swiss striker has struggled to settle at any of the top flight clubs in Germany.





However, Bild claims that Drmić is now attracting interest from the Premier League as he enters the final year of his contract at Borussia-Park. Manager Dieter Hecking will reportedly allow the striker to leave the club for as little as €5m as they already have a replacement lined up.





Burnley are supposedly interested in signing Drmić, who scored against Costa Rica at the World Cup this summer, as they prepare to bolster their squad ahead of their efforts in next season's Europa League.





In comparison to their fellow suitors, both Watford and Bournemouth are hoping that clever recruitment in the transfer market will push them closer to the coveted European places in the league table.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Burnley are yet to make any signing so far this summer, but Watford have already seen a number of new players come through the door at Vicarage Road, most notably former loanee Gerard Deulofeu from Barcelona, while Bournemouth's only new arrival is 20-year-old David Brooks from Sheffield United.