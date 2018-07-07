Cristiano Ronaldo Consults Former Manager Carlo Ancelotti Ahead of Rumoured Juventus Move

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly spoken to former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti about what life is like in Italian football.

This comes from a report by Sky Sport Italia (via AS), who report that Ronaldo consulted his former coach - now the manager of Napoli - ahead of his heavily rumoured move to Serie A champions, Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo has already accepted Juventus contract bid: €30M/season until June 2022. CR7 is now waiting for Real Madrid to let him go and find the total agreement with Juventus. Mendes is working on it. ⚪️⚫️ #transfers #CristianoRonaldo #CR7 #RealMadrid #Juventus — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2018

Reports have been circulating for some time that Juventus had made a move for Ronaldo, and momentum seem to be gathering pace on a daily basis.

Real Madrid were recently forced to deny that they had dropped the value of Ronaldo's release clause from €1bn to €120m in order to allow him to leave.

However, the Italian champions are confident that Florentino Perez will accept their €100m offer and are prepared to offer the five time Ballon d'Or winner a four-year contract to play his football in Turin.

The Juventus hierarchy are said to remain in contact with Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, and are waiting for a deal to be agreed with Real Madrid.

Mendes has recently spoken to the Italian press about a potential move for Ronaldo. However, the influential super-agent spoke without really saying anything at all.

"If he left the Blancos, it would simply be a new stage and a new challenge of his extraordinary career," Mendes said recently.

"If he leaves, he will be eternally grateful to the club, president, executives, medical staff, company employees, supporters and all the Madridistas around the world."

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Ancelotti is the perfect man for Ronaldo to consult about the move, having officially started work as the manager of Napoli at the beginning of this month. Napoli finished second behind Juventus in Serie A last season, so there could be a big rivalry between former player and manager, if Ronaldo does make the move to Italy.