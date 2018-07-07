Cristiano Ronaldo Consults Former Manager Carlo Ancelotti Ahead of Rumoured Juventus Move

By 90Min
July 07, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly spoken to former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti about what life is like in Italian football.

This comes from a report by Sky Sport Italia (via AS), who report that Ronaldo consulted his former coach - now the manager of Napoli - ahead of his heavily rumoured move to Serie A champions, Juventus.

Reports have been circulating for some time that Juventus had made a move for Ronaldo, and momentum seem to be gathering pace on a daily basis.

Real Madrid were recently forced to deny that they had dropped the value of Ronaldo's release clause from €1bn to €120m in order to allow him to leave.

However, the Italian champions are confident that Florentino Perez will accept their €100m offer and are prepared to offer the five time Ballon d'Or winner a four-year contract to play his football in Turin.

The Juventus hierarchy are said to remain in contact with Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, and are waiting for a deal to be agreed with Real Madrid.

Mendes has recently spoken to the Italian press about a potential move for Ronaldo. However, the influential super-agent spoke without really saying anything at all.

"If he left the Blancos, it would simply be a new stage and a new challenge of his extraordinary career," Mendes said recently.

"If he leaves, he will be eternally grateful to the club, president, executives, medical staff, company employees, supporters and all the Madridistas around the world."

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Ancelotti is the perfect man for Ronaldo to consult about the move, having officially started work as the manager of Napoli at the beginning of this month. Napoli finished second behind Juventus in Serie A last season, so there could be a big rivalry between former player and manager, if Ronaldo does make the move to Italy.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)