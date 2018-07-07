Former Liverpool Director Damien Comolli Looking to Bring Reds Star to Turkish Club

Turkish side Fenerbahce have registered their interest in Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

According to a report from Turkish outlet Fotomac, Fenerbahce sporting director Damien Comolli has opened dialogue with Liverpool regarding a potential move for the 27-year-old.

Having spent time as sporting director at Liverpool between 2010 and 2012, Comolli retains a link with the club and may use this to his advantage in order to secure Fenerbahce's midfield target.

A surprising transfer story with reports in Turkey stating that Liverpool have given Gini Wijnaldum the green light to leave this summer, either on loan or permanent with Fenerbache interested in the Dutch midfielder. (Via @fotomac ) https://t.co/ptz2t9ohqs — LFC Daytrippers 🎙 (@LFCDaytrippers) July 7, 2018

Dutch midfielder Wijnaldum played 49 games across all competitions for Liverpool last season, scoring only twice, as the Reds made the Champions League final and finished fourth in the Premier League.

He also has experience on the international stage, recording 48 caps for the Netherlands - and eight goals in an orange shirt.

Injuries to Emre Can and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain throughout the season meant that Wijnaldum was able to cement a place in the heart of the Liverpool midfield throughout most of last season. His performances were enough to catch the eye of Fenerbahce officials ahead of a potential summer move.

Liverpool may now be willing to allow Wijnaldum to move on this summer, following the arrivals of Naby Keita and Fabinho this summer.

Keita will have a key role this coming season, as suggested by the fact that he has been given the legendary number eight shirt, previously held by Steven Gerrard. Meanwhile, former Monaco midfielder Fabinho will also be looking to stake his claim for a starting position.

Any hopes Wijnaldum has of a move to Fenerbache will be boosted by the fact that he was worked with their manager, Phillip Cocu, during his time in the Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Wijnaldum played for the Dutch club before making a move to the Premier League with Newcastle United back in the summer of 2015.