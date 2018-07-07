Liverpool Reportedly Table £12m Bid for Croatian Star After Impressive World Cup Showing

By 90Min
July 07, 2018

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly considering bringing Croatian star Domagoj Vida to Anfield this summer.

The defender is currently enjoying a great World Cup and his performances are said to have impressed Jurgen Klopp enough for him to make an offer, with Liverpool understood to have tabled a £12m bid for the centre-back, as reported by Turkish outlet Aksam.

MARTIN BERNETTI/GettyImages

It is understood that his club side Besiktas may be reluctant to sell the 29-year-old, having only signed him in January. Liverpool are some way off Besiktas’ valuation of the player which is closer to £18m, but it's no secret that the Reds have the financial firepower to get the job done.

With his current crop of central defenders not always impressing, Klopp could be willing to spend more money as he attempts to find a formidable partner for club record signing Virgil van Dijk. The potential signing of Vida could spell bad news for Dejan Lovren, who could see himself replaced by his international teammate.

Liverpool will need to act quickly though, with Turkish outlet Sabah reporting that Liverpool’s north-west rivals Everton have already made an opening £11.5m bid for the Vida.

Vida has four years left on his contract with Besiktas, signing for the Turkish giants following a five-year spell with Dynamo Kyiv. Vida only made 13 appearances for Besiktas in his debut campaign following a string of injury problems, scoring one goal. 

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Liverpool have also been linked with Swiss midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, however Jurgen Klopp is keen to conduct his business after the conclusion of this summer’s World Cup.

