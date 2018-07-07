Liverpool's Chase for World Cup Star Hit Complication With Selling Club Set to Demand Loan Signing

Stoke City forward Xherdan Shaqiri has seen a proposed switch to Liverpool this summer put on hold after the Potters requested a player on loan as part of the deal, according to reports.





The Switzerland international, who was recently dumped out of the World Cup thanks to a deflected strike from Sweden's Emil Forsberg, is highly expected to leave the bet365 Stadium ahead of the new season due to a £13m relegation release clause in his contract.

A number of top clubs around Europe have expressed interest in signing the 26-year-old, but Liverpool had appeared to be leading the race for his signature. A recent request from the recently relegated Stoke, however, appears to have stopped the deal dead in its tracks.

Reports from the Mirror claim that Liverpool's attempts to sign Shaqiri hinges on their willingness to sent a player to Stoke City on a season-long loan deal. Potters manager Gary Rowett is known to be interested in a number of signings this summer, most notably two wingers and a new defender.

If Liverpool fans miss Coutinho repeatedly taking the exact same shot 12 times a game, they'll love Shaqiri. — TFN (@TheFalseNein) July 3, 2018

Stoke have already been knocked back in their approach for West Brom's James McClean and in-demand Newcastle midfielder Matt Ritchie.





The report doesn't name a specific player that Stoke are keeping tabs on from Liverpool's youthful squad, but claims on social media have suggested that Lazar Marković, Ben Woodburn or Sheyi Ojo could be used to sweeten a deal from Shaqiri.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

The former Bayern Munich and Inter winger has made 92 appearances for Stoke City across all competitions during his three-year spell at the club, where Shaqiri has scored 15 goals and claimed the same number of assists.